UK explores wage transparency in job ads

The UK is exploring measures that would require employers to publish salary information for all job adverts, part of a global trend toward wage transparency.

Proponents argue that explicitly revealing pay ranges will improve fairness and help people navigate the jobs market. Most OECD countries and 18 US states now have some salary transparency requirement. The EU’s version came into force last month, but only four countries met the deadline.

There are potential downsides: New hires being visibly paid more than existing staff could create resentment, and some studies suggest transparency can lead to lower average wages by transferring bargaining power to the employer. Companies sometimes skirt the issue by publishing wide salary ranges, which could deter women from applying.