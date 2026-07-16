Mexico gov’t rejects US claims of ties to cartels

Mexico’s president rejected allegations from the head of the US Drug Enforcement Administration that there is a “deadly connection” between her government and cartels, the latest escalation in bilateral tensions.

Washington has in recent months pressured Claudia Sheinbaum to extradite senior Mexican officials it says have ties to organized crime: The Department of Justice accused a governor belonging to her Morena party of protecting the infamous Sinaloa Cartel in exchange for political support.

But Sheinbaum has resisted those calls — despite bilateral agreements requiring extradition — drawing threats of tariffs and military intervention from US President Donald Trump. Though both could cause long-lasting damage to relations between the neighbors, “Trump just doesn’t care,” a prominent expert told ProPublica.