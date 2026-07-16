Rubio hosts ‘far-left terrorism’ summit

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is hosting at least 65 delegations from around the world today for an event focused on “transnational far-left terrorism.”

The gathering will include remarks from Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, White House deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller, and others, according to a senior State Department official, who described the event as “a pivotal moment in an eight-month-long effort” for the agency.

The administration’s emphasis on far-left terrorism has sparked debate, with critics arguing the focus is misplaced.

“This has been a blind spot for a lot of our partners,” the official told Semafor, when pressed on the decision to prioritize crackdowns on far-left extremism as opposed to extremism writ large. “We have to be able to protect the American people, and we have to wrap our arms around what that problem looks like.”