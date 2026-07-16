Migrants in US think highly of where they live, poll finds

Despite President Donald Trump’s crackdown on legal and illegal immigration, migrants living in the US are more likely than those in any other country to describe the community they live in as a good place for immigrants.

Ninety-six percent of US residents born elsewhere said so when polled by Gallup in 2024 and 2025 — a period that covers part of Trump’s second term.

Oman, the UAE, and Canada are all next behind the US, with 91% of immigrants living there expressing similarly positive sentiments about their regions.

But the US also stands out for its divisions.

Out of all advanced economies, the US sees the largest gap between how migrants and how native-born Americans rate their communities on this question.

Eighty-one percent of native-born Americans say their communities are a good place for immigrants to live, meaning there’s a 15-point gap with their non-native counterparts.