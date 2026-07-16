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Fresh wave of attacks kill hopes for US-Iran truce

Jul 16, 2026, 6:29am EDT
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A container in the Arabian Sea.
Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The US and Iran exchanged a new wave of attacks, quashing any hopes of a rapid end to the conflict. Washington struck a tanker and targets in northern Iran, while Tehran fired on US military facilities in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan.

US President Donald Trump claimed the Strait of Hormuz was open, but the renewed exchanges have largely shut the waterway, and analysts told The Wall Street Journal that keeping control would require either risky naval escorts or a major land invasion of Iran.

Trump risks a “forever war” comparable to those in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Vietnam, a security expert wrote in The New York Times, because he overestimated his ability to turn military might into “political and diplomatic success.”

Tom Chivers
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