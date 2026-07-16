FDA approves cholesterol pill from Merck

US drug regulators signed off on a new pill designed to lower cholesterol levels far beyond what traditional statins can achieve.

Merck’s Lipfendra achieved similar results to injectable treatments, potentially heralding a new era of easier prevention for people wanting to bring down artery-clogging cholesterol. “This is a game changer,” one cardiologist said, adding that many patients were hesitant to go on the injection treatment.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the US, so a more powerful and accessible option could help more people manage the risk. Merck could soon have competition in the field: AstraZeneca is also working on a cholesterol pill.