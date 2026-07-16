Democrats lean further away from Israel

Congress isn’t voting to end aid to Israel anytime soon. But Wednesday’s amendment vote is a preview of Democratic tensions to come after nearly half of the caucus voted to support it, including leaders like Whip Katherine Clark and former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

It has progressives predicting a sea change on the issue, especially after three incumbents were ousted by candidates who ran to their left on Israel.

“Nothing will be the same on this issue ever again,” Progressive Caucus Chair Rep. Greg Casar declared.

With over a third of the House Democratic Caucus backing legislation known as the “Block the Bombs Act” to prohibit the transfer of certain weaponry to Israel, and a vocal contingent of Israel-skeptical, Democratic Socialists of America-aligned candidates likely to come to Congress next year, these divisions are poised to grow larger.