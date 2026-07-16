Exclusive / Democrats call truce in Maine amid proxy war over party’s direction

Senate Democrats are adopting a new strategy in their Maine Senate primary: staying all the way out of it.

Chief among them is Bernie Sanders, who propelled Graham Platner’s rise and supported the gubernatorial bid of Troy Jackson. Though Jackson is seeking the progressive mantle in the race to replace Platner on the ballot, the Vermont independent is done with trying to be a Pine Tree State kingmaker.

“It’s an unprecedented moment. The people of Maine should work it out themselves,” Sanders told Semafor this week. “Right now it’s best that the people of Maine make their own decisions without outside influence.”

Sanders is no outlier as the Maine Democratic Party weighs who to nominate. Democratic lawmakers seem to have gotten the message that their forays into Vacationland did not help their effort to defeat Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, according to interviews this week with multiple senators.

It’s a massive course correction for the party, which was bitterly divided over Platner even before he was accused of sexual assault.

Despite the proxy battle that this year’s Senate primaries have become, pitting the left against the mainstream, there’s little upside for any senators to put their fingerprints on the Maine do-over. Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., said that Mainers “don’t need outside advice or interference.”

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The neutrality also suggests that Democrats are wary of backing relatively unknown candidates after Platner’s political demise.

Jordan Wood, a Senate candidate who ran for Congress in Maine’s battleground district, said that “it seems DC has finally learned how to read the room. Mainers will choose their next senator — not Chuck Schumer, not Washington lobbyists.”

The Senate minority leader, whose reservations about Platner were vindicated by the candidate’s implosion, is staying on the sidelines; so is the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. Both had supported Maine Gov. Janet Mills against Platner.

A DSCC spokesperson said that “Maine Democrats are selecting their new nominee, and the DSCC looks forward to working with the Democratic nominee to defeat Susan Collins and win a Senate majority.”

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“Maine is trying to run a process that works for Maine, and I want to leave them to it,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who endorsed Platner in March. “They’re trying to put together a process, and I want to give them plenty of space to do that.”

Still, there is intense interest in the race, and Schumer is eager to get a nominee. He believes his party’s chances of defeating Collins are better than they were before Platner imploded, according to a person familiar with his thinking.

He has one advantage already: It will be a completely different campaign, without the negative advertising bomb that Republicans had planned for Platner.

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“It’s winnable, because I think there’s a lot of energy and momentum for change,” said Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., a former DSCC chair. “Independents in Maine, working people in Maine, they are fed up with the Washington status quo.”

Collins told Semafor that “it’s certainly an unusual situation” not to know who she is running against, but said that she’s still not weighing in on the candidates: “It’s up to them to decide.”

Maine Sen. Angus King, a former governor and an independent who caucuses with Democrats, said he has “no comment” on the process, which starts with delegate selection this weekend and culminates in a nominating convention on July 25.

Among the candidates running: former state Senate president Jackson, Wood, former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official Nirav Shah, Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, and brewer Dan Kleban.

Jackson, Shah, and Bellows ran for governor. Collins previously defeated Bellows in 2014.

Bellows has not spoken to Schumer or the DSCC, according to a person familiar with the matter. And though no Senate Democrats have endorsed a candidate yet, Shah has drawn opposition from Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, both of whom criticized him for presiding over a deadly Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in Illinois.

Shah said in a statement that “every day Democrats spend attacking Democrats is another day Collins doesn’t have to answer for her record,” adding that his own record is vindicated by his work with the Biden administration and that “Collins herself praised our COVID response in Maine.”