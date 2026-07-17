Debatable: Permanent daylight saving time

Rep. Aaron Bean, R-Fla., a cosponsor of the bill that passed, said he’d be fine with either daylight saving or standard time — but that lawmakers need to “lock the clock”:

“We all agree that locking the clock would be better for health, for kids, for families, for productivity. I’ve said I will vote for either one that came up. If there was a vote to say we’re going to stick on standard time, I’d vote for it. This one came up, has a little more momentum right now. We could always adjust it once we lock the clock for sure, and hopefully we’ll get there, and then we’ll have this second debate. If there’s another debate that we need to go back on standard time, we can do that. But first, let’s all agree the clock needs to be locked.”

Dr. Karin Johnson, co-chair of the Coalition for Permanent Standard Time’s steering committee, argued Congress should make standard time — not daylight saving time — permanent:

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“The big issue with permanent daylight saving time is that, especially in the winter, it essentially robs us of our morning light that is really critical for setting our bodies’ clocks, our circadian rhythm, and those are really important for having us get enough and healthy sleep and having aligned circadian rhythms that help our bodies function appropriately. So with that, we see higher rates of things like heart disease, obesity, cancer, strokes — also higher rates of suicide and depression. Productivity and our brain function is worse, so we see higher accidents on the road. All of those are expected to be seen if we adopt permanent daylight saving time.”

Dr. Jamie Zeitzer, a circadian physiologist at Stanford who studied the issue and found the clock change to be particularly bad for people’s health, said Congress was rushing into a decision without enough data:

“I think it’s great that we’re having this conversation, but I wish they weren’t trying to push a bill through without the data. I wish they invested some in getting a diverse group of people together who actually study the economics of this, the health consequences, exercise, demography, all things like that.”

“The reason we had done this study is because people in the sleep and circadian field, my colleagues, were putting out statements saying, ‘Oh, you have to be in standard time.’ And they had no data. So now at least we have some data to talk about, and I wish other fields would do this so that we could actually have a reasonable conversation.”