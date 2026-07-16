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China rare-earth export curbs risk $6.5 trillion in production

Updated Jul 16, 2026, 6:52am EDT
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Miners are seen at the Bayan Obo mine containing rare earth minerals, in Inner Mongolia, China.
Stringer/Reuters

China’s planned restrictions on rare earth exports could put $6.5 trillion in downstream production at risk, the International ​Energy Agency said, underscoring Beijing’s chokehold over an industry critical to the global economy.

Last October, China decided to expand export controls in response to tariffs imposed by Washington, though Beijing later postponed implementation by a year. While the US and other Western countries have vowed to reduce their reliance on China’s rare earths, experts say the shift could take years to play out.

“China built its leverage by making the world believe it was the sole supplier,” a senior White House economic advisor wrote. “America’s task is to work with our free-world allies to make sure there is an alternative.

A chart showing rare earths production by country.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
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