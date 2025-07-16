Trump threatens tariffs on pharmaceuticals and chips

US President Donald Trump once again threatened new tariffs — this time on pharmaceuticals and chips — as a spiraling trade war drives huge global instability.

The latest levies would come on top of duties on cars, steel, and aluminum, as well as universal tariffs on all countries’ exports to the US, and could take effect on Aug. 1. ASML, the world’s only manufacturer of cutting-edge chipmaking equipment, said geopolitical uncertainty meant it could not confirm its 2026 earnings forecast, while China’s top trade official warned the world was experiencing “turbulence and transformation.”

The impact of the tariffs on economic growth, and unpredictable American trade policy more generally, will hurt households worldwide, the Bank of England’s governor warned.