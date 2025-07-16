Pennsylvania trip highlights Trump’s US investment math

President Donald Trump made — or at least announced — a lot of deals in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

About $92 billion worth of investments were spoken for at the Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit hosted by Sen. David McCormick, R-Pa., and Dina Powell McCormick.

The cash mostly focused on the state’s grid and energy production to power data centers that the battleground-state senator sees as an economic engine for the Rust Belt.

Trump spoke on stage alongside two dozen business executives — most proximately, Blackstone’s Jon Gray and Google’s Ruth Porat, who both announced new investments, and BlackRock’s Larry Fink, who did not.

He claimed a term-to-date tally of $16 trillion in US investment commitments, a figure that (if true) would boost the nation’s entire economic output by more than half.

Like his swing through the Gulf though, some “new” deals were hazy or already announced.

Others, like $10 billion-plus for a Pennsylvania coal-fired power plant being relaunched as a natural gas plant, had more substance.