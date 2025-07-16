Events Email Briefings
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang praises China tech during Beijing visit

Jul 16, 2025, 6:14pm EDT
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in China.
Florence Lo/Reuters

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang heaped praise on China’s technological advancements during a visit to Beijing on Wednesday, but treaded carefully when discussing geopolitics.

The head of the world’s most valuable company received a rockstar reception on the trip, which came a day after the US allowed Nvidia to resume selling one of its high-powered chips to China. But Huang downplayed his role in lobbying US President Donald Trump to green light the sales, and distanced himself from recent Chinese export controls, The New York Times reported.

Even as Huang notches this win, the constantly shifting geopolitical winds mean Nvidia could again find itself weaponized in future US-China spats, The Wall Street Journal wrote.

J.D. Capelouto
