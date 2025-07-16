Mexico urges US to curb drug traffickers and gun flows

Mexico’s president said Washington had to do more to stop drug traffickers on US territory as well as to halt the flow of weapons across the border.

Claudia Sheinbaum’s comments came after US President Donald Trump threatened Mexico with 30% tariffs over the country’s inability or unwillingness to curb the production and trade of fentanyl.

Mexican officials have long argued that cracking down on domestic crime would be easier if the US stopped gunmakers from trafficking firearms to their country: Around 74% of Mexico’s illegal guns come from the US. However Washington has rejected restricting gun sales in border cities. “If [Trump] really wants to eliminate the cartels, he should focus on the flow of arms,” an expert told El País.