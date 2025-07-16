Chile leads push for ‘Latam-GPT’

More than 30 Latin American institutions are collaborating to build their version of ChatGPT, trained on local languages and nuances.

Artificial intelligence chatbots made by US firms are available in other languages, but their Spanish-language capabilities are largely powered by data that is from Spain or translated from English text, which can lead to inaccuracies, Rest of World wrote. The Chile-led “Latam-GPT” project is trained on text from local schools, libraries, and historical documents, and is designed to include Indigenous languages and dialect variations.

Latin America has been seen as slow to adapt to AI; researchers in Southeast Asia, East Africa, and India have already pushed forward with efforts to tailor AI to their populations and languages.