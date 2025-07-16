Events Email Briefings
Syria, Druze leaders announce new ceasefire after deadly clashes

Updated Jul 16, 2025, 11:50am EDT
Smoke rises after strikes on Syria’s defense ministry in Damascus
Khalil Ashawi/Reuters

The Syrian government and leaders in the Druze religious minority announced a renewed ceasefire Wednesday after days of clashes that drew in Israel.

The announcement came shortly after Israel launched air attacks on the Syrian Defense Ministry and areas near the presidential palace, while continuing strikes on Syrian forces in the southern city of Suwayda.

More than 250 people died this week after clashes broke out on Sunday between Bedouin tribespeople and Druze militias. The violence has drawn in both the security forces of the new Syrian government and Israel, which warned Damascus that it would not tolerate harm to the Druze — many of whom live in Israel.

Syria’s new leaders have attempted to assert control over the country following the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad in December, but deep sectarian divisions remain.

Natasha Bracken
