Amazon launches AI agent-building platform for businesses to help boost productivity

Amazon Web Services on Wednesday launched a platform to help businesses build a web of connected AI agents to analyze internal data, write code, and take on other tasks, freeing up employees to do more creative and strategic work.

The customizable service, called Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, is being rolled out at a time of high anxiety among employees about job cuts because of AI, with Ford CEO Jim Farley saying earlier this month that the technology would replace about half of US white-collar workers.

The Amazon platform, announced by the company’s vice president of agentic AI Swami Sivasubramanian at its AWS Summit in New York, is a preview of how AI agents will soon become commonplace at the office. They can run in the background for up to eight hours, and they support the popular MCP and A2A protocols, allowing them to communicate with other agents outside of a company.

“AgentCore is this next big step from building agents for fun to entire organizations switching to agentic AI, which has the potential to be as transformative as the internet,” Deepak Singh, vice president of developer agents and experiences, told Semafor.