After PEPFAR deal, Senate advances $9B in cuts

Senate Republicans are close to clinching a $9 billion rescissions package after removing cuts to the President’s Emergency Plan For Aids Relief program and cutting a deal with the Trump administration on tribal broadcast services.

The Senate advanced the package on Tuesday evening, 51-50, and, after a series of amendment votes today, is expected to modify the package to preserve $400 million for PEPFAR and send it back to the House.

“There is a substitute amendment that does not include the PEPFAR rescission and we’re fine with that,” said OMB Director Russ Vought, who may consider sending more cuts to the Hill after this bill becomes law.

The House has asked the Senate not to change the package, but Vought and Senate Majority Leader John Thune seemed confident the lower chamber will approve the modifications. “Everyone involved wants a successful result,” Vought said.