Global reaction to J.D. Vance nomination centers on his role as a Trump surrogate

The Republican nominee for vice president J.D. Vance has built a reputation as one of Donald Trump’s most loyal supporters.

Worldwide, his support of MAGA politics and an “America First” approach to foreign policy has not gone unnoticed, raising concerns about how the duo’s isolationist tendencies could reshape world order.

Those worries are especially pronounced in Europe with one EU official telling Politico he would be a “disaster for Ukraine.” A European official who spoke to Semafor acknowledged that Trump and Vance would “go hard after China, at the expense of attention paid to Europe” but that he would be “another strong voice for increased European defense spending.”

Writing in February in the Financial Times, Vance said “The United States has provided a blanket of security to Europe for far too long,” adding that “there is frankly no good reason that aid from the US should be needed.”