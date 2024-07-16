AI weapons are revolutionizing warfare, propelling it into ‘uncharted territory’

Warfare is in an ‘uncharted territory’ with ‘killer robots’

Sources: Bloomberg , The New York Times , United Nations University

AI has the potential to revolutionize warfare like the invention of the radio or the machine gun did, Bloomberg reported. The era of “killer robots” is already here, as the “widespread availability of off-the-shelf devices, easy-to-design software, powerful automation algorithms and specialized artificial intelligence microchips has pushed a deadly innovation race into uncharted territory,” The New York Times noted. Most people in the space agree regulation is needed, but the speed the tech develops makes it difficult for lawmakers to keep up. Instead, an “adaptive and evolving” approach could help, as well as accounting for the many different sectors involved in building such weapons, the United Nations University think tank argued.