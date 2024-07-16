Trump’s VP pick J.D. Vance calls China the ‘biggest threat’ to the US

Europeans worry Vance’s selection signals Trump’s lack of commitment to Ukraine

Sources: Politico , Sky News , Financial Times

Vance’s focus on China is likely to come at the expense of US commitments to Europe if he plays a significant role in a potential Trump administration’s foreign policy, European officials fear. One senior EU official told Politico the appointment was a “disaster” for Ukraine, while a former UK senior defense official told Sky News that a future Trump administration would “start the process of dismantling NATO.” Vance warned in a February op-ed that the US has “provided a blanket of security to Europe for far too long.” He wrote: “The question each European nation needs to ask itself is this: are you prepared to defend yourself? And the question the US must ask is: if our European allies can’t even defend themselves, are they allies, or clients?”