Rwanda’s Paul Kagame wins 99% of vote, provisional results show

Observers say the elections were neither free nor fair

Sources: Freedom House , The Guardian , The Conversation

Kagame has won more than 90% of the vote each time he has sought re-election, but these contests have been regarded by human rights groups to be neither free nor fair: Observers have cited reports of political intimidation, unfair registration, the blocking of challengers, and ballot stuffing. His administration argues that the legacy of the 1994 Rwandan genocide means the country is not yet ready for a kind of politics that “has the tendency to create divisions,” an expert in international politics told The Guardian. The regime prioritizes the security provided by so-called consensus democracy over liberty, a Rwanda researcher argued in The Conversation.