Mongolian Olympic attire goes viral

Mongolia’s Olympic attire has won over the internet. The opening ceremony outfits by Ulaanbaatar-based fashion label Michel&Amazonka feature embroidered vests and pleated robes inspired by traditional Mongolian garments.

The outfits, which also include ceremonial earrings and embroidered bags for the female athletes, were unveiled in glossy photos that resembled a couture fashion campaign. The designers said they wanted to “express the essence of Mongolian tradition and culture” in a “contemporary light.” The landlocked East Asian country is sending more than 30 athletes to the Olympics in Paris this month.