Investors, founders feeling more upbeat about Africa’s tech sector

The last couple of years have provided African tech hubs with lessons on the need for better structure in making investments, to minimize the potential for startup closures and misdeeds, investors say. “There’s much more optimism in July 2024 than if you were speaking to me in July 2023,” Idris Bello of LoftyInc Capital, who splits time between Cairo and Lagos, told Semafor Africa.

“I think we’re seeing this nice plateau where investment capital is coming back in a much healthier ecosystem, with companies that are making real money with real users and a lot less of the froth of the hype cycle,” said Lexi Novitske, general partner at Norrsken22. Her firm participated in a $40 million raise by Tanzania-based remittance startup Nala that closed this month. Norrsken22 will make up to five more African startup investments this year, Novitske said. Similarly, Bello said he expects to see more fundraising deals closed among his firm’s portfolio of startups this year as more funds start to get deployed.

TLcom Capital, a firm that recently secured $154 million for its second African fund, is pursuing the same strategy as before the funding winter. “Our general theory of finding three to five companies that will return our fund has not changed,” its Kenya-based founding partner Maurizio Caio said. His optimism stems from the continent’s need for growth, which invites a role for venture capitalists to “encourage risk and give cash to burn” for entrepreneurs able to create large companies, he said.

Before this funding crunch, African tech benefited from the influx of capital from Western investors who took advantage of low interest rates that made borrowing appealing and encouraged investment. A return to low rates, after a year and half of increases up to last July, could spark capital’s revival on the continent: nearly eight in 10 investors in Africa’s venture capital space in 2022 were international investors, according to the Africa Private Capital Association, an industry trade group.