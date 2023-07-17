Behind Twitter’s poop emoji PR

Yaccarino’s decision to bring the 44-year-old PR man with her from NBCU offers a glimpse into the gamble one of the ad industry’s biggest names has made with her career and reputation.

Benarroch joined NBCU in 2018 from Facebook, where he’d been a director of corporate comms marketing its advertising products. When he arrived at 30 Rock, he sought explicitly to make her a public figure along the lines of former Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg — an exception to the rule among Comcast’s low-profile executives, six people who worked with Benarroch at NBCU said.

AD

Benarroch angled to get Yaccarino speaking engagements and panels, and his team regularly secured positive press in the advertising trades. His weekly update on his success, sent to dozens of NBCU communications staffers, prompted a mix of respect and eyerolls.

Yaccarino also spent heavily to polish her image internally and externally. While NBCU occasionally used Washington-based communications consultants West Wing Writers to punch up executive addresses at major corporate events, two NBCU insiders said Benarroch made the agency her unofficial creative writing team, enlisting the firm to punch-up media appearances, LinkedIn posts, and even internal memos.

Benarroch’s promotion of Yaccarino put him at odds with one of NBC’s most powerful figures, Executive Vice President Adam Miller, who oversees Comcast’s communications and is a close adviser to its top executives. Miller made no secret of his annoyance with Benarroch’s attempts to make Yaccarino a star, two people close to the company said.

Benarroch, in turn, filed at least two formal complaints to NBCU human resources that Miller was dismissive of Yaccarino, and suggested his attitude was connected to Yaccarino’s gender.

Benarroch was also particularly frustrated that NBCU didn’t pretend to consider Yaccarino for the CEO job in recent months when CEO Jeff Shell abruptly left the company. Benarroch and Yaccarino complained that Miller was waving journalists off the idea that Yaccarino would be CEO, though one person familiar with the conversations told Semafor that Miller had been dismissive of nearly all other internal candidates. (Miller declined to comment on his relationship with Benarroch.)

AD

Benarroch was also the subject of complaints from junior colleagues. According to three people with direct knowledge of the incidents, he was the subject of an internal NBCU HR investigation following complaints made by his former assistant over his workplace behavior.

And as Yaccarino began angling for the CEO job at Twitter earlier this year, he wasn’t afraid to cross some company lines. When NBC News reporter Ben Collins tweeted about a Semafor story documenting advertisers’ concerns about Musk, Benarroch called to reprimand him, a rare instance of a business-side employee expressing criticism of a journalist’s editorial views.

Benarroch declined to comment on his time at NBCU or his new role.