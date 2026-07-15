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White House not ruling out action on open-source AI models

Jul 15, 2026, 5:17am EDT
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Trump signing an AI order
Al Drago/Reuters

The Trump administration is leaving the door open to future executive action that would address China-related concerns over open-source AI models, an unnamed senior White House official signaled Tuesday, referencing “plenty of ongoing work” beyond an executive order signed by Donald Trump last month.

That order, which established a voluntary review process for AI models, “also includes open-source scanning and deconfliction,” National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross told reporters during a briefing on the process’ July 2 launch. “We cannot achieve the president’s vision without securing and bolstering our open-source ecosystem.”

His remarks reflect a desire by the administration to bolster the US’ nascent open-source industry, which is increasingly concerned about losing ground to China.

Firms like Reflection AI recently pitched the Trump administration on a new framework for open-source AI models, sparking rumbles of an executive order or other related guidance.

Eleanor Mueller
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