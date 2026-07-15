Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Africa newsletter icon
From Semafor Africa
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

West African photo project maps climate change solutions

Jul 15, 2026, 9:59am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
A temporary exhibition of the photographs in Lagos.
Courtesy of Adolphus Opara

A photography project in West Africa is using images to help coastal communities adapt to climate change — and hopefully prompt locals to lobby their leaders for support. The project in Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, and Nigeria uses imagined climate-adapted photos of areas that have already been hard hit by sea-level rise, flooding, and coastal erosion. The work, based on three years of research, includes designs of man-made groins or mangrove forests that locals could employ to help stave off the ill-effects of climate change over the coming decades. “We could speak to communities, but if there’s no visual, people can’t really connect,” Adolphus Opara, the photographer behind the project, told Semafor. He hopes the images will empower residents to push politicians or future investors to consider the science-backed climate solutions depicted. The initiative, led by the University of Ghana, the University of Lagos, and Harvard University, has also been collated into a photobook that toured the affected communities as a temporary exhibition.

Paige Bruton

Paige Bruton
AD