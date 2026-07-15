US deploys Coast Guard in Pacific as China tensions rise

US Coast Guard ships that previously operated in the Middle East have been deployed to Singapore and the Philippines, as Washington looks to challenge China’s assertion of power in the Pacific Ocean.

Tensions have risen in the region as Beijing has sought to expand its maritime and territorial claims, pushing Asian leaders to strengthen security alliances: Defense spending in Asia and Oceania rose by more than 8% last year, the biggest leap in almost two decades.

The US too is ramping up its security apparatus in the Pacific, upgrading airfields, testing advanced missile systems, and training with other allied nations. However, deterring Beijing in its backyard “will remain a challenge” for Washington, The Wall Street Journal reported.