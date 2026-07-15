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Stripe and Advent bid $53B for PayPal

Jul 15, 2026, 8:37am EDT
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A Paypal logo.
Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo/Reuters

Stripe and Advent made a $53 billion bid to buy PayPal. PayPal was valued at $360 billion in 2021, but that has now fallen to just $36 billion due to competition from Apple Pay and other rivals. Stripe is making ambitious moves: Its subsidiary Bridge, which issues stablecoins, this year won conditional approval for a national trust bank charter, something the traditional banking industry has strenuously opposed, arguing it lets Stripe hold deposits in all but name without insurance or Fed oversight.

A chart showing PYPL stock performance.

Buying PayPal would give the payment-processing firm access to its 400 million customers and their online wallets, useful infrastructure for the stablecoin plan. But, so far, PayPal has not acknowledged the offer.

Tom Chivers
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