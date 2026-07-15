Exclusive / ‘Nobody told me how dangerous it is’: How Trump sees threats to his life

President Donald Trump may be posting and talking about the fresh assassination threat he faces from Iran — but in private, according to those closest to him, he rarely brings it up.

Trump is still affected in his own way by the near-constant threats he faces as president, from both domestic and foreign actors. He has long taken a fatalistic view of his life — an outlook that’s only deepened since the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, just over two years ago, and subsequent attempts to harm him or his circle.

The threat to Trump’s life from Tehran, which dates back to his 2020 authorization of the drone strike that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, spilled into public view in Turkey earlier this month. Amid an unraveling ceasefire with Iran, Trump mused that he is its “Number One target” and ultimately ditched his new Air Force One, reportedly due to security concerns about the aircraft’s defensive capabilities.

Behind closed doors, however, Trump shows a different, almost wry side as he considers his safety. More than a half-dozen aides and lawmakers close to him confirmed to Semafor that he doesn’t dwell seriously on assassination risks — but when it does come up, he’s known to “joke about it,” one White House official said.

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“He says it privately a lot, too: ‘Nobody told me how dangerous it is to be president, and if they had told me, I probably wouldn’t have run.’ And he makes comments like that in jest, but there’s a reality behind that,” the official told Semafor.

That reality came through during the UFC fight on the South Lawn in June, where podcaster Joe Rogan served as commentator. Rogan later recounted on his podcast that he joked to Trump about the possibility of a terrorist attack at the event, and quoted Trump’s reply as: “We gotta go somehow!”

Eight people were later indicted for an alleged plot targeting the fight.

It was the latest in an ever-present series of personal perils that have followed Trump through his 2024 campaign to the White House, from a gunman at his Florida golf course to an attack on the White House Correspondents’ Dinner this year.

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Those threats have animated plans to beef up security in the renovated White House, sometimes disrupted his travel, and remained top of mind for many of his closest allies on the second anniversary of the Pennsylvania shooting this week.

“That’s why Secret Service is on alert the way they are. That’s why when you go to the White House, it’s a very tough situation,” said Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio. “They’ve tried three different times to kill him.”

Trump has repeatedly pressed his case for an expanded White House ballroom with massive security fortifications. But his aides insisted the dangers play no role in his policymaking decisions, even as the US bombards Iran.

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“In all the Situation Room meetings I’ve been in, or all the Iran policy meetings I’ve been in, I’ve never heard him say, ‘We need to do this because they want to kill me,’” the White House official said. “He’s never based his policy decisions off of it, but it is something he acknowledges and it’s true. I mean, they’re not shy about it.”