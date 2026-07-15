Hyundai workers in South Korea strike over humanoids

Hyundai workers in South Korea began a partial strike this week after the company unveiled plans to introduce humanoid robots on the factory floor.

The work stoppage is the first in the global car industry’s history addressing humanoids, The Wall Street Journal wrote; the company and union are also at an impasse over wage increases and performance bonuses. Automakers around the world, including BMW and General Motors, are experimenting with putting humanoids in their manufacturing facilities.

The strike at Hyundai, which owns US-based robot-maker Boston Dynamics, could preview the labor pushback car companies may face as they deepen their automation push.