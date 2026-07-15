Gulf brands wade into gaming

Gaming is moving from the margins of Gulf marketing budgets toward the center. In Saudi Arabia, two-thirds of the population are active gamers and the state has committed more than $37 billion into games studios and esports through its Public Investment Fund-owned Savvy Games — including the Esports World Cup, currently being held in Paris. Numbers like that are persuading brands to start treating in-game ads and product placements as a serious channel rather than a spare-budget experiment.

The case is that gaming holds attention in ways other media no longer do, particularly “streamers” who can attract huge audiences while playing on platforms like Twitch or YouTube. Research firm Mordor Intelligence estimates the global in-game advertising market will be worth $131 billion this year, and could reach $217 billion by 2031 as brands shift budgets toward the immersive environments where young audiences spend their time.

Nabil Moutran, whose Dubai firm Division links brands with the region’s biggest players, paired the Saudi gamer ShongXBong with Nissan as a brand ambassador. The gamer integrates the company’s cars into his gameplay on a monthly, two-hour stream. In one instance, there was a 488% increase in applications for test drives on the day of the stream, Moutran told Semafor.