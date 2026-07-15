Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

ASML raises forecasts as AI boom boosts sales

Jul 15, 2026, 8:12am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Logo of ASML is displayed at the company’s booth at the 8th China International Import Expo.
Maxim Shemetov/File Photo/Reuters

ASML raised its sales outlook, forecasting that AI-driven demand for computing power will continue to surge.

The Dutch technology giant makes “extreme ultraviolet” lithography machines used to produce the world’s most advanced semiconductors, perhaps the most complicated objects made by man.

The company reported 21% year-on-year sales growth in Q2, and expects more: Strong results from two major customers, Intel and TSMC, indicated further demand, the Financial Times reported.

ASML’s output is a major bottleneck in the AI industry — no other company produces eUV machines and it can only make a few dozen a year. In a major bet that AI-led demand will continue, it announced plans to boost capacity by 30% next year and a similar amount in 2028.

A chart showing ASML’s annual revenue.
Tom Chivers
AD