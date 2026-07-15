ASML raises forecasts as AI boom boosts sales

ASML raised its sales outlook, forecasting that AI-driven demand for computing power will continue to surge.

The Dutch technology giant makes “extreme ultraviolet” lithography machines used to produce the world’s most advanced semiconductors, perhaps the most complicated objects made by man.

The company reported 21% year-on-year sales growth in Q2, and expects more: Strong results from two major customers, Intel and TSMC, indicated further demand, the Financial Times reported.

ASML’s output is a major bottleneck in the AI industry — no other company produces eUV machines and it can only make a few dozen a year. In a major bet that AI-led demand will continue, it announced plans to boost capacity by 30% next year and a similar amount in 2028.