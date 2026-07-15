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DeepSeek weighs IPO as Zhipu embraces AGI

Jul 15, 2026, 1:01pm EDT
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DeepSeek’s interface.
Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters

DeepSeek could reportedly file for an IPO as soon as this year, joining its rivals in capitalizing on investor enthusiasm for low-cost Chinese AI. The startup is also considering raising new funds from private investors weeks after completing its first financing round that valued the company at $52 billion. DeepSeek upended the AI industry last year with its cheap and effective open-source model, but Chinese AI is moving from the “DeepSeek moment” to the “Zhipu moment,” Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a recent note.

Zhipu, which went public along with fellow Chinese AI lab MiniMax earlier this year, bucked a recent tech-stock rout in Hong Kong and the mainland, which investors have credited partially to its bet on frontier model research over quick revenue from consumer apps. The startup’s strategy marks a shift in China’s AI scene, which is known for prioritizing widespread adoption over the loftier frontier research often championed by Silicon Valley.

J.D. Capelouto
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