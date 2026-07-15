Daylight saving bill hits wall in Senate

Legislation making daylight saving time permanent will face turbulence in the Senate after sailing through the House.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., has previously opposed the bill, citing potential harms to schoolchildren commuting in the dark and people working outdoors in the early morning without sunlight. He “has the same concerns he’s had for years about this proposal,” according to a senior GOP aide.

A bipartisan bloc of senators opposed similar legislation in the Commerce Committee, the aide said.

Still, the White House said Trump would support the legislation as “a popular, common-sense reform” to protect evening daylight.

Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso said it would not be able to pass by unanimous consent and told reporters “we had passed something like that once before. Then the House hit the snooze alarm on it, [so] we’ll see what happens when it gets here.”