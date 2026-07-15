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China reports lowest quarterly growth in more than three years

Updated Jul 15, 2026, 8:22am EDT
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A sign reading open for business in Beijing.
Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

China’s economy expanded 4.3% year-on-year in Q2, the lowest rate since the end of 2022, as the Iran war, lackluster domestic demand, and a lingering real estate slump weighed on growth.

Though the country’s exports have been churning along at an extraordinary pace — China shipped a record $412 billion of goods last month — domestic consumption has sagged, leading some analysts to warn of a potential deflationary spiral. Meanwhile, industrial and real estate investment plunged in the first half of the year, a bad omen for the world’s second-biggest economy.

“No domestic demand, all about exports — it’s really quite unsustainable,” the chief economist for Asia Pacific at Natixis told CNN.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
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