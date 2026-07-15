Exclusive / Blanche’s mission: Convince the Senate’s free agents

Attorney General nominee Todd Blanche has a tough task in front of him at his confirmation hearing on Wednesday: winning over two Republican senators who still have reservations about his nomination.

Both Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Thom Tillis, R-N.C., told Semafor on Tuesday that they will have some hard questions for Blanche, particularly after Judge Kathleen Williams upbraided him this week for the deal that gave Trump tax immunity and created the $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization” fund.

Cornyn wants to know how that deal came together, though his current position on Blanche is inscrutable.

Tillis said he’s “working hard to maintain my yes position” — but only if Blanche stomps on the grave of Trump’s supposedly defunct $1.8 billion fund. “I have to be convinced that there is no way that that zombie can come out of a closet,” Tillis said.