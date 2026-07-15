Exclusive / Baltimore Sun owner threatens to sue Moore over Epstein comments

The owner of The Baltimore Sun is threatening to sue Maryland Gov. Wes Moore over comments the governor made linking him to Jeffrey Epstein.

During an appearance on MS NOW on June 16, Moore was asked about the newspaper’s recent critical reporting on Moore’s administration and past military record. The Maryland governor dismissed the reporting as a political hit and tried to tie Sinclair’s executive chairman, David Smith, to the disgraced billionaire financier.

In a letter sent in June and seen by Semafor, a lawyer for Smith argued that Moore’s claims were potentially defamatory and made a list of demands: The governor should issue a “clear, unequivocal public retraction and correction,” the letter said, and publish a retraction or “identify, at least at a high level, the factual basis (if any) on which you relied in making the statement.” The letter, sent by attorney Harold Walter, also asked Moore’s team to preserve all documents related to Smith and any potential ties to Epstein.

“A false assertion of this nature linking an individual to Mr. Epstein’s financial dealings is of a kind that foreseeably subjects that individual to serious reputational harm, including public contempt and scorn, diminished business relationships, and damage to personal and professional standing,” the letter said.

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Moore’s team said the governor is standing by his comments.

In a note sent on Tuesday, a personal attorney for the governor said that Epstein’s funds had owned several hundred thousand dollars’ worth of investments in Sinclair when Smith was the chairman and CEO of the right-leaning local television broadcaster.

“The statement made by Governor Moore is absolutely and indisputably true and, therefore, your assertion that the statement is defamatory is meritless,” Moore’s lawyer, Joseph Sandler, said in a letter first shared with Semafor.