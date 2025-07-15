Events Email Briefings
Trump threatens secondary tariffs on Russia allies

Jul 15, 2025, 6:37am EDT
Mark Rutte and Donald Trump
Nathan Howard/File Photo/Reuters

US President Donald Trump’s tougher stance on Russia opened a new front in a trade war that has expanded to encompass global security.

Trump threatened secondary tariffs on any country trading with Moscow if the Kremlin did not agree to peace in Ukraine, potentially throwing the US into renewed conflict with China — which does $250 billion in annual trade with Russia — just as the two appeared to be reaching a rapprochement. Beijing said it would view any such sanctions as “coercion.”

US allies have not been spared either: Trump’s threat of 30% tariffs against the European Union drove Brussels to pull together a list of €72 billion worth of US goods that it would levy tariffs on in response.

