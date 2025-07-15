Progressive groups are launching a last-ditch effort to tank one of President Donald Trump’s most controversial judicial nominees.

Two dozen organizations are sending a joint letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee urging members to reject Emil Bove’s nomination to the US Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit.

His nomination “threatens the foundational principles of judicial impartiality and the rule of law,” the groups — including the SEIU, Demand Justice, and Human Rights Campaign — write. They cite new whistleblower allegations and Bove’s order halting New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ prosecution for alleged corruption.

The White House has doubled down: Trump “is committed to nominating constitutionalists to the bench who will restore law and order and end the weaponization of the justice system, and Emil Bove fits that mold perfectly,” spokesman Harrison Fields said.

Justice Department spokesman Gates McGavick called Bove “highly qualified.”

The Judiciary panel appears to have the votes to advance Bove’s nomination Thursday.