Nvidia resumes sale of AI chips to China

Jul 15, 2025, 6:57am EDT
Nvidia logo
Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Nvidia won Washington’s green light to resume sales of artificial intelligence chips to China, a surprising loosening of strict US curbs on Beijing in the AI race.

While a major boost for the semiconductor giant, the approvals apply only to Nvidia’s H20 chip, which was designed for the Chinese market; restrictions on the company’s most cutting-edge technology remain in place.

Though the reversal — the US had barred Nvidia in April from selling the immensely popular H20 to China — was largely driven by pleas from the company, it was viewed in Beijing as a gesture of good faith, The Wall Street Journal said, as trade talks between the superpowers grind on.

A chart showing NVIDIA’s revenue by geographic distribution
Prashant Rao
