Meta plans data centers the size of cities

Jul 15, 2025, 7:00am EDT
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg makes a keynote speech during the Meta Connect annual event
Manuel Orbegozo/Reuters

Meta plans to build several city-sized data centers in the US and overhaul its artificial intelligence strategy as it races to catch up with Big Tech rivals.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company would spend hundreds of billions of dollars on the sites, just one of which would cover “a significant part of the footprint of Manhattan,” with the first coming online next year.

Meta’s AI efforts have been disappointing, but Zuckerberg is intent on his models reaching superintelligence — AI that can outperform humans on every metric — and is throwing huge sums at hiring and infrastructure. The firm is also considering dropping its longstanding open-source strategy and has formed a dedicated superintelligence lab.

A chart showing the estimated global data center capacity demand
Tom Chivers
