Measles cases surge in Europe, Central Asia

Measles cases in Europe and Central Asia surged to their highest levels this century because of falling immunization levels.

The World Health Organization’s European region, which includes some Asian countries, saw cases more than double from 2023 levels to almost 150,000 last year, while a child died of the virus in the UK. Vaccination rates in the region have fallen to 91%, significantly below the 95% needed for herd immunity, while coverage against other viruses is also down.

Though vaccine skepticism in the US has garnered attention, with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr its most notable adherent, hesitancy is on the rise in other countries including the UK, where minority ethnic groups show particular skepticism.