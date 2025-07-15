Why Kraft Heinz is considering a split

Kraft Heinz is poised to break itself up, acknowledging what investors have known for years: Their merger was a dud.

The 2015 deal united some of America’s most beloved grocery brands and was blessed by some of Wall Street’s biggest names, including Warren Buffett. But the company’s sales and share price floundered — the latter propped up largely by Buffett’s refusal to bail out of the stock. (Two Buffett-appointed directors stepped off Kraft Heinz’s board in May, fueling chatter that a Berkshire Hathaway without Buffett, who retires later this year, might be less sentimental.)