Cryptocurrency has long divided congressional Democrats. Now, it’s pitting one committee’s top member against another.

As House Democrats decide how to vote on Republicans’ revamp of industry regulations this week, they’ll have to choose who to listen to: House Financial Services Committee ranking member Maxine Waters, who wants her colleagues to oppose the bill, or House Agriculture Committee ranking member Angie Craig, who wants them to support it.

“Every member has to make their own decision at the end of the day,” Craig told Semafor after presenting the case for the legislation at internal meetings Monday. “The Democratic Party is a big-tent party — and we’re not always exactly aligned on policy. I think we’re used to that.”

Caucus leaders won’t be picking sides: A person familiar with the decision told Semafor they will not whip for or against it.