China’s economy performs better than expected

Jul 15, 2025, 6:39am EDT
Shanghai’s financial district
Go Nakamura/Reuters

China’s economy expanded more than expected in the second quarter, but analysts voiced worry over the country’s long-term prospects.

The 5.2% annual growth rate puts the world’s second-biggest economy on track to meet Beijing’s 2025 target. The latest figure was bolstered by exports that exceeded experts’ forecasts, as the Trump administration’s tariffs force China to pivot away from the US and sell to other markets instead.

Still, domestic consumption remains disappointing, property prices are falling, and investment rates are in decline, while the consequences of Washington’s protectionism are not yet clear. “The second half of the year could prove to be more challenging,” ING’s China chief economist warned.

Prashant Rao
