Updated Jul 15, 2024, 7:21am EDT
politicsNorth America
Trump says he was saved ‘by luck or by God’ as Republican convention set to begin

Insights from Politico and The Washington Post

A supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump holds a placard during a prayer vigil hosted by Turning Point Action near the venue for the Republican National Convention (RNC), at Zeidler Union Square in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., July 14, 2024 the day after shots were fired at a Trump rally and he was injured in Butler, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Jeenah Moon/Reuters
The News

Former US President Donald Trump told reporters it was “by luck or by God” that he survived an assassination attempt ahead of the Republican National Convention opening on Monday.

Trump will be formally nominated as the Republican candidate at today’s event in Milwaukee, where he is also expected to announce his vice-presidential candidate.

Evangelicals point to Trump’s survival as an ‘act of God’ as Republicans embrace divine intervention

Source:  
Politico

At church services across the US on Sunday, faith leaders led prayers for the former president, crediting God for sparing his life. One pastor in South Carolina described Trump as “stronger than ever” following the failed assassination attempt. Alongside their evangelical supporters, Republicans have grabbed hold of Trump’s survival as evidence of divine intervention protecting their candidate: “There were miracles, and I think the hand of God was there too,” House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said in an interview with Fox & Friends Weekend. The comments are “very good for the victimhood, the martyrdom line” that Trump has employed, Peter Westmacott, former UK ambassador to Washington, told Politico, and “may change the game a bit.”

Attempt reinforces MAGA view of Trump as a religious idol

Source:  
The Washington Post

Trump has rarely displayed any religious affiliations, but has still emerged as an idol for many of his evangelical supporters. The attack on him “was cast by some supporters as an attack on Christianity,” The Washington Post noted on Sunday. “That potentially explosive track led many church leaders — with some notable exceptions — to issue urgent appeals for calm Sunday.” White evangelicals make up a huge swath of Trump’s base, and since 2016 have rallied behind the Republican, viewing him as a counterbalance to liberal ideologies.

