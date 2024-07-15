Trump says he was saved ‘by luck or by God’ as Republican convention set to begin

Evangelicals point to Trump’s survival as an ‘act of God’ as Republicans embrace divine intervention

Source: Politico

At church services across the US on Sunday, faith leaders led prayers for the former president, crediting God for sparing his life. One pastor in South Carolina described Trump as “stronger than ever” following the failed assassination attempt. Alongside their evangelical supporters, Republicans have grabbed hold of Trump’s survival as evidence of divine intervention protecting their candidate: “There were miracles, and I think the hand of God was there too,” House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said in an interview with Fox & Friends Weekend. The comments are “very good for the victimhood, the martyrdom line” that Trump has employed, Peter Westmacott, former UK ambassador to Washington, told Politico, and “may change the game a bit.”