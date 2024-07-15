Trump assassination attempt part of a ‘lethal tradition’ in US

Calls for unity could dampen criticism of Trump’s policies

Sources: The Atlantic , United States Studies Centre

Trump’s fiercest critics worry that championing unity over division could risk extending an “implicit pardon” to Trump that covers everything he has ever done as President, a candidate, and private citizen to undermine the rule of law, former George W. Bush speechwriter David Frum argued in The Atlantic. Calls for unity might inadvertently be “inscribing Trump into a place in American life that he should have forfeited beyond redemption” given his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Now, Trump’s opposition must find a way to criticize him and condemn the gunman as “common enemies” to the rule of law and democracy, he argued. Conversely, a fellow at the United States Studies Centre, an Australian research hub, argued that Democrats also need to “tone down” their own rhetoric about Trump’s threat to democracy and refocus on policy differences.