US Secret Service under intense scrutiny over Trump assassination attempt

Investigations to focus on Secret Service’s preparation for the event

Sources: CNN , NBC News , Politico , The Wall Street Journal

The Secret Service’s preparations to secure the area around Trump’s rally is likely to be the main focus of investigations. Law enforcement told CNN that there will be a review of whether the agency had enough resources to adequately protect Trump and whether all protocols were followed to conduct security sweeps of the building the gunman fired from. Questions also persist over reports that local law enforcement had spotted the shooter acting suspiciously, about how he got onto a roof that was reportedly identified by the Secret Service as a security risk before the event, and whether agents acted quickly enough once the shooting started. “How could somebody get 130 yards away without being recognized?” one attendee told The Wall Street Journal. “We couldn’t even park within a mile.”