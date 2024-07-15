Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks flounder

Hamas accused Israel of trying to undermine ceasefire talks by intensifying attacks on Gaza even as mediators sought to agree a hostage deal.

Officials differed over whether Hamas had officially withdrawn from the negotiations, which have proceeded fitfully over a conflict that has left more than 38,000 dead in Gaza after a Hamas attack on Israel that killed 1,100. Most recently, Israel mounted a strike on a southern Gaza camp that Hamas officials said left 92 dead.

The chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces said the armed forces were creating “all the pressure” needed for an agreement, a statement apparently in response to charges from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the military’s effort “was not strong enough.”